Government remains committed: Reddy

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Dr Mahendra Reddy has stated that the government remains committed.

This is in the protection and development of rural and maritime communities.

Dr. Reddy made this statement while commissioning a newly constructed 22-meter foot-crossing bridge in Nabukelevu Village in Serua.

Dr. Reddy says initiatives such as the foot crossing program were a national priority to assist rural and outer island communities to meet their basic needs, improve living standards and quality of life towards becoming self-sufficient.

He says providing basic infrastructure to rural communities is vital as most of the primary activities such as agriculture takes place in the rural areas which have massive contribution towards the development of Fiji’s economy.

More than 60 households, 300 villagers and a primary school, namely Burenitu District School, in Nabukelevu Village are expected to benefit from the foot crossing.