Government reinstates commissioner role for Rotuma

The Government has re-established the position of Commissioner for Rotuma, appointing Dr Lesikimacuata Korovavala, Permanent Secretary for the Office of the Prime Minister, to the role.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka announced the decision, highlighting the move as a reaffirmation of Fiji’s commitment to strengthening its historic relationship with Rotuma.

The position had been vacant since 2010. With its reinstatement at the Permanent Secretary level, Rotuma’s development needs will now be directly coordinated through the central government.

The Commissioner will oversee all government services to the island and serve as a key link between the Council of Rotuma and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Following consultations on Rotuma law reforms, Prime Minister Rabuka emphasized the urgency of improving basic services and restoring dignity to the Rotuman people.

Dr Korovavala says he looks forward to working closely with the Council and community to advance development and service delivery.

