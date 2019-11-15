Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Government receives six boats

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
September 26, 2020 8:13 am
[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development received six boats, engines, and spare parts from the Government of Japan.

This was procured under Japan Economic and Social Development Programme and the assistance complements an earlier Grant Aid $5.8m.

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Masahiro Omura handed over the donation to Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu.

Article continues after advertisement

Omura hopes the boats and equipment will support in improving Fiji’s disaster preparedness, disaster response and help restore Fijian livelihoods affected by natural disasters.

The Ambassador also commended the leadership of the Fiji Government and Seruiratu for effectively guiding Fiji through COVID-19 and TC Harold, the two major natural disasters occurring at the same time.

He says such measures have been crucial in keeping Fijians safe, and in preventing widespread suffering and loss of lives.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.