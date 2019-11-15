Government receives six boats

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development received six boats, engines, and spare parts from the Government of Japan.

This was procured under Japan Economic and Social Development Programme and the assistance complements an earlier Grant Aid $5.8m.

Ambassador of Japan to Fiji Masahiro Omura handed over the donation to Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu.

Omura hopes the boats and equipment will support in improving Fiji’s disaster preparedness, disaster response and help restore Fijian livelihoods affected by natural disasters.

The Ambassador also commended the leadership of the Fiji Government and Seruiratu for effectively guiding Fiji through COVID-19 and TC Harold, the two major natural disasters occurring at the same time.

He says such measures have been crucial in keeping Fijians safe, and in preventing widespread suffering and loss of lives.