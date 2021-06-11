Home

Full Coverage
Government receives more PPEs

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 14, 2021 12:48 pm

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama today received a donation of 300 thermal guns from Vodafone Fiji Limited and Telecom Fiji Limited.

The thermal guns cost $19,500 and the two companies each contributed $9,750 towards this initiative.

The in-kind donation is in response to the Prime Minister’s commitment in parliament recently to support Tailevu, Rewa and other provinces in the provision of Personal Protective Equipment.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the private sector has an important role in government’s response to defeat the virus.

He added that eliminating the virus requires a whole-of-society approach underpinned by a multi-stakeholder partnership.

The Prime Minister thanked both Vodafone and Telecom for rising to the call and in supporting government’s efforts during the pandemic.

Vodafone Fiji Regional chief executive, Pradeep Lal, says they have a responsibility to give back to society and through this donation, they are fulfilling that obligation.

Telecom Fiji chief executive, Charles Goundar, says this assistance is the right thing to do at this time because it will help the communities in taking precautionary measures in order to save lives.

Earlier, the Prime Minister received a donation of 5,000 masks from Gold Rock Investment, which was distributed to the 14 provinces by the iTaukei Affairs Board.

The Ministry of Health will provide sanitisers which will be also distributed throughout the 14 provinces.

 

