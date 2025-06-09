Government receives $3.9m dividend from Yaqara Pastoral Company

The Government has received a $3.9 million dividend from Yaqara Pastoral Company Limited, representing 50 percent of the company’s net profit after tax for the combined 2018 and 2019 financial periods.

The dividend cheque was presented by YPCL Chairman Uraia Waibuta to the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs, Culture, Heritage and Arts, and Public Enterprise, Charan Jeath Singh.

Minister Singh welcomed the payout, describing it as a positive sign of the strength and potential of Fiji’s public enterprises.

“This dividend is a testament to the underlying strength of our public enterprises and reinforces our goal to ensure they are run efficiently, profitably, and sustainably,”.

He also directed the company to prioritise outstanding audits, stressing the importance of transparency and good financial governance.

YPCL Chairman Uraia Waibuta thanked the Minister for selecting the company for his first official visit, saying it showed Government’s commitment to improving public enterprise performance.

