Government ramps up efforts to build resilience

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka says Fiji is no stranger to climate-induced disasters.

The Minister says rural and maritime communities are among the most vulnerable to cyclones, rising sea levels, and extreme weather events.

He says for these reasons the government is ramping up efforts to build resilience for at-risk communities.

“We firmly believe that community resilience starts with empowerment. Our Ministry is intensifying efforts to strengthen community-based disaster risk reduction initiatives.”

He highlights that strengthening the Integrated Rural Development Framework will ensure all development projects are risk-informed and sustainable.

Ditoka adds that the government is implementing long-term solutions to safeguard the most vulnerable communities.

