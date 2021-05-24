Government questioned on why teachers were paid during pandemic

Savusavu Businessman Aaron Nunnick has questioned the government on why teachers received their full salary during the eight-month period when school was closed due to the pandemic.

Speaking at the budget consultation in Savusavu yesterday, Nunnick says everywhere else, employers either laid off their staff or reduced their working hours.

He says teachers didn’t come to work for eight months and still received their full salary when at least a pay cut would suffice at such a time.

“I’m finding it hard to understand how government can justify that when they were able to stay home and do gardening and other things other than their jobs. At least a 30 percent cut in their wages, nobody wants to see their wages cut but that is the taxes that the business community is paying, that everybody is paying.”

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the issue has been raised several times and the Fijian Teachers Association and Fiji Teachers Union have a different take on it.

“Yes, they should have a bit of a give and take, at the same time there are doctors and nurses who worked overtime and were not being paid. They were working on top of everything else and their overtime was not being paid for.”

Sayed-Khaiyum adds, while some teachers stayed home, others were involved in the COVID response and government’s digitization process.