Government prioritizes building back better

Officials from the Ministry of Disaster Management have been travelling to affected parts of the country to assess the damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Cody.

Government have since allocated $5 million of Agricultural assistance to 20,000 affected farming households.

Minister Inia Seruiratu says Fijians should brace and strategize against disasters as they grow worse every year.

“We are living in this new normal and the catastrophe that we are facing are very unpredictable and of course, it’s getting worse as well”.

Seruiratu says government will always stand ready to support people in times of natural disasters.

“We need to the authorities particularly the government agencies so that we can have some concrete plans for the future”.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says that government will consider several factors when screening applications for the assistance.

“To apply for assistance you must be a full-time farmer, your farm must fall in the Cyclone Cody and at least 30% of your crops or 10% of your livestock must have sustain damage”.

Government will introduce a new grow from home $300,000 program that will distribute 20,000 home gardening seed packages to households in Fiji to maintain local community based food security.