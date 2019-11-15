Government on track to address food insecurity

The supply of nutritious labour-intensive food is at risk of being interrupted during the COVID-19 crisis.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete during the World Food Day celebration in Nausori today, says the pandemic exposed the vulnerability of the food systems with a potential impact on food security.

Dr Waqainabete adds a new policy on food and nutrition security has been sent to the cabinet for approval to address the issue.

The Health Minister highlights that food and nutrition insecurity has hindered socio-economic progress that requires a multipronged strategy to curb the issue.

“We are working across policy areas by adopting an integrated and cross policy approach to address food and nutrition insecurity. The Government of Fiji through the policy and plan of action will address the promotion and sustenance of household food and nutrition security.”

He adds the agriculture show is a powerful advocacy platform to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic and climate change.

“For this year’s World Food Day celebration, let us resolve to give our farmers and our communities are helping hand so that we can have healthier agricultural systems, adequate food supplies and more forests to mitigate the impacts of climate change.”

Meanwhile, the 2020 Central and Eastern Division Agriculture show concluded this afternoon and a similar show will roll out in the Northern and Western Division over the next two weeks.