Government needs support to tackle child cases

The government cannot win the fight against child abuse alone says, Child Services Unit Assistant Director Ela Tukutukulevu.

Speaking during a Save The Children Fiji Symposium, Tukutukulevu highlighted there is a need for a holistic approach.

Despite the decrease in child cases from 1,719 in 2020 to 1,518 cases last year, Tukutukulevu says they still need support from relevant agencies.

“We cannot do this on our own, that’s why we need our partners, we need our CSOs, we need our NGOs, we need our FPOs, we also need churches and we need extended families and also the community where you live in. So everyone has to take part in protecting children.”

Tukutukulevu says the government has implemented programmes to ensure children are protected.

“Our legal responsibility is to ensure that your interest are taken care of. To ensure that when a child is abuse, when a child is exploited, that we are there to protect you.”

The government is also working on a National Child Safeguarding Policy and is currently consulting to find ways to help protect children from neglect and abuse.