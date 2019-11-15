Government MPs told to come clean

All Government Members of Parliament have been given time until tomorrow to submit documents in relation to claims of any travel and accommodation allowances.

This following allegations of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

It is believed least one government MPs and some Opposition members have been allegedly claiming travel and accommodation allowances despite not being eligible.

Article continues after advertisement

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says a formal complaint has been lodged with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in relation to the allegation of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances.

“This morning we have asked all our MPs who have claimed any travel and accommodation allowances and who have said they live outside the 30km zone we have asked than to provide all the documents to us by tomorrow morning and than offcourse we want to carry out our own assessment because we very much adhere to the principles and values of accountability and transparency”



The FijiFirst General Secretary says any breaches will be dealt with seriously.

“The claims issue as you know are made individually by the MP They are not made by the party per say but we are obviously very concerned so should any of the MPs of Fiji first have done any untoward against the conditions or guidelines that have been set in the remunerations act than obviously that will be taken very seriously by the party itself so we have given them a timeline till tomorrow morning to hand it over to our office and then we will take the matter from there.”

Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua says she will not make any comment in relation to the alleged possible breaches.

The Parliament Secretariat has issued a statement saying that the role of the Secretary General is to ensure the efficient, effective and economical management of Parliament.

The Parliament Secretariat says the matter is with FICAC and the office will not make further comment on the matter.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms a complaint has been received.

FICAC says no other information will be divulged at this point in time.