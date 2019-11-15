Government MPs directed to submit claims of allowances

All Government Members of Parliament have been given time until this morning to submit documents in relation to claims of any travel and accommodation allowances.

This following allegation of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances involving certain Members of Parliament.

It is believed at least one government MP and some Opposition members have been allegedly claiming travel and accommodation allowances despite not being eligible.

Article continues after advertisement

FijiFirst Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they have not received any individual names specifically from the Secretary-General to Parliament in relation to the allegation.

He adds the Government MPs have been asked to provide documents by today.

“They have to submit it by morning and then we will assess it.”

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in relation to the allegation of possible breaches of travel and accommodation allowances.

The Fiji First General Secretary says any breaches will be dealt with seriously.

Parliament Secretary General Viniana Namosimalua says she will not make any comment in relation to the alleged possible breaches.

The Parliament Secretariat says the matter is with FICAC and the office will not make further comment on the matter.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption confirms a complaint has been received.

FICAC says no other information will be divulged at this point in time.