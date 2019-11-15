Home

Government MP in custody

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 1, 2020 4:43 pm

A Government Member of Parliament is in police custody for an alleged case of domestic violence.

Police confirm that the Government MP assaulted his wife yesterday.

He is currently in custody at the Nakasi Police Station.

