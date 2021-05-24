Government monitors provincial offices

The government is monitoring the services provided by the 14 Provincial Offices.

Speaking on the I-Taukei Affair’s Nai Lakakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this will ensure services are relevant, efficient and transparent.

“We are currently monitoring the work done by the provincial councils. The first review of provincial councils was in the 1990s. This includes the financial report of the I-Taukei Affairs Ministry and all Provincial Councils.”

The Prime Minister adds that they are also auditing these Councils.

"This will mean more effective and efficient services are provided by the Provincial Offices. This is also crucial as it will help workers to know how to better their work."

The Prime Minister says applications for land and businesses that are channeled through provincial council offices also need to be processed on time.

Bainimarama says his government continues to help iTaukei communities, especially the landowners, ensuring that no one is left behind.