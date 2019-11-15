Government meets businesses to discuss impact of COVID-19

The Ministry for Industry today organised a private sector consultation to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 on the Fijian businesses and the economy.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and the Minister for Trade Premila Kumar.

During the meeting, industries provided current status of supply chain, logistics, production and sales, and the medium to long-term implications of the COVID-19 on their business.

The meeting discussed the strategies businesses are adopting to prepare for the adverse impact of the global pandemic.

There was general consensus that there is currently no shortage of raw materials, as the industries usually stockpile materials.

However, it is expected that in the coming months some adverse effects on value chains may be realised.

In this regard, the Ministry will work with the stakeholders to address and remedy any gaps.

Government and the industries also discussed the low-hanging fruits that could continue to fuel economic activity.

In addition, the industry associations made recommendations where interventions are required that could be considered by Government.

The Ministers emphasized the importance of collaboration not just between the private sector and government, but also amongst the different private sector bodies to enable greater economic benefits to be realized.

Fiji has not reported any COVID-19 cases however, government is taking relevant proactive steps to protect all Fijians.

At this point in time, government is encouraging everyone to take necessary precautions and implement necessary hygiene practices, while at the same time continue with daily operation without panic or fear.