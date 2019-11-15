Government medical supplies undergo reforms

The Fiji Pharmaceutical Suppliers is undergoing reforms to increase availability, access and timely distribution of medicines at health facilities.

The Health Minister launched the reforms in partnership with the Australian government.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the launch begins a series of game-changing interventions to ensure all Fijians irrespective of their area of residence or socioeconomic status, have easy access to enough quantities of essential medicines on time.

The process is planned to be rolled out within the next 15 to 18 months.

The Minister says Fiji could achieve savings of 40 percent through better contract management and more efficient tendering.

The Ministry expressed the Government’s gratitude to the Australian Government for the continued support towards Fiji’s health sector as part of the Vuvale Agreement.