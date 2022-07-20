Government maintains economic viability: PM

[Photo Credit: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says for almost two years, the Fijian government has stepped up to become the engine of the economy despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While opening the Ba Provincial Council meeting in Sorokoba this morning, Bainimarama says some people around the world still live under crushing COVID-19-related restrictions.

He adds that this is not the case in Fiji, as the government under his leadership kept the bones of our economy sound and strong amidst the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister stresses that the government injected money and revived economic activity that stopped many businesses from shutting down.

Bainimarama says the momentum continues despite comments uttered by his opponents.

He adds that this was easy for them to do, as they had their jobs and they are not answerable to every Fijian, but the government does.



[Photo Credit: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

The Prime Minister says that since the successful re-opening of our border, our economy is projected to grow by 12.4 percent this year, and over 10,000 Fijians have retained their jobs and are earning wages to support their families.

Bainimarama says $210 million in wages were paid in the first six months of 2022 when compared to the same period last year.

A talanoa session was also held along with a brief by the Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, on the recent 2022-2022 National budget.

The two-day Ba Provincial Council meeting ends tomorrow.



[Photo Credit: Fijian Government/ Facebook]