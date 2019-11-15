Government looks at restoring historical sites in Levuka

Government is looking at renewing and maintaining historical sites in Levuka, Ovalau.

While visiting the old Capital, Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Levuka is important as it is part of the Fijian historical landscape and the first seat of government amongst many other firsts for Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum labelled the visit to Levuka a historical occasion with a number of Ambassadors to Fiji accompanying him on the tour.

Article continues after advertisement

“And hopefully they can also assist us in some of the projects that we are quite keen to commence to bring up Levuka as more of a place to not just preserve the history but also to get people to come to Levuka to appreciate the history and that is really important.”

The Local Government Minister Premila Kumar highlighted that they are also working with the Levuka Municipal Council to begin repair works to some of its historical buildings.

“One such site is where you are sitting, this is our town hall. I want to thank our Honorable Attorney General, probably he doesn’t know, but he provided us with funds and we managed to paint this building and if you can see we did a lot of consultation in getting the colors right so that it still looks heritage.”

Other buildings that the Local Government Ministry hopes to restore includes the Governor’s House, the Bowling Club as well as the Levuka Municipal market.