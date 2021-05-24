Government looks at declaring Navua a town

The Fijian government is looking at bridging various development gaps and further infrastructure improvements in order to declare Navua as a town.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while responding to a question posed about the need to declare Navua a town, during a budget consultation with the Navua residents.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Local Government and Infrastructure Ministry is looking at relocating the market for better access, further rehabilitating damaged roads, and modifying the overall outlook of the area.

Article continues after advertisement

These are a few things that need to be improved before proceeding to the next level, and the Minister says that it’s also vital for some of the ratepayers in Navua to update their payments.

“There is no point when you declare a town, there you need to collect rates from people. So if you collect rates from people and there is no proper drainage, no proper lights, the market is not good, then we say why am I paying rates when all these amenities are not done? So the whole idea was to get all that done and probably sooner.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has also delayed some of the development projects in Navua.

Meanwhile, residents also raised their concerns about the inadequate water supply.

The Minister says that his team will look into this matter and initiate measures to rectify the water issue at the earliest.