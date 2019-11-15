Government launches FIJI50 logo

In celebration of 50 years of Fijian independence, the Government has today launched the “FIJI50” logo.

It will be made available completely free to businesses and organisations who wish to co-brand the logo on their products, services and channels.

President Jioji Konrote says this year, we celebrate more than a half-century of Fijian independence and the resilience of our people to overcome challenges of any scale.

Article continues after advertisement

He says our 50th anniversary of independence has arrived alongside the global pandemic adding that people’s health and wellbeing remains at the centre of national planning.

Instead of a usual large-scale launch event, the government is looking to partners in the private sector and civil society to help carry the new FIJI50 logo as widely as possible.

The FIJI50 logo carries an unbroken circle of striking Fiji blue, representing a young, modern, and forward-facing vision of Fiji’s potential as we embrace the next 50 years and beyond.

It not only symbolizes Fiji’s proud past, but a future filled with hope, innovation, growth and prosperity.