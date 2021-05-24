Home

News

Government invests in Lautoka Hospital renovation

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 18, 2022 12:40 pm
Lautoka Hospital. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health has recently carried out renovation at some of the key departments at the Lautoka Hospital.

Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says this investment was made by the government to improve key health services.

“We’ve put in five to six million dollars to repair the theatres in Lautoka Hospital, we have renovated the emergency department and also recently we’ve spent about a million dollars to renovate the new x-ray department including putting in the new over 300, 000 large digital x-ray that’s available now in Lautoka.”

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Waqainabete says while this has been done by the government, Health Care (Fiji) Pte Limited will make its own investment.

This includes the new building that will be constructed at the Lautoka Hospital.

Doctor Waqainabete says now that Ba Hospital which is managed by Aspen Medical is operational, the plan is to open the new Lautoka Hospital building by the mid of this year.

This will also be run by Health Care Fiji which is Aspen and the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The new Lautoka Hospital will provide open-heart surgeries, top of the line cancer treatments and radiotherapy.

