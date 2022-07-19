Government invests $90 million on Rewa province

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and Ro Teimumu Kepa at the Rewa Provincial Council Meeting [Source: Fijian Government]

The Fijian Government has spent over $90 million in the province of Rewa since 2014.

While officiating at the Rewa Provincial Council Meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the government has levelled the playing field so that all Fijians can have better transportation, and greater choice in the market, better health care, and better education.

The Prime Minister says the government believes that it is imperative that they help individuals and families, especially the poor and vulnerable, cope with crises and shocks, find employment opportunities, improve productivity, invest in the health and education of their children, and care for all Fijians, young and old alike.

Bainimarama says their assistance to the province of Rewa includes $53 million dedicated to recipients of Social Pension Schemes, Poverty Benefit Schemes, and Disability Schemes; $27 million in free education grants and transport assistance; $2 million was invested into the health sector of the province, $1 million was used to provide solar home systems, grid extensions, and wiring for homes; and $1 million was invested into Rural Water Schemes, to name a few.

He adds that the new National Budget aims to protect Fijian families from the rising cost of living.

Hence, they are providing an $180 payment for tertiary school students and social welfare recipients, one dollar per day per child, and will continue to invest in infrastructure development.