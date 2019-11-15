Government invests $2m servicing 9 uneconomical routes

Government as part of its five-year plans will invest $2m in providing shipping services to 9 uneconomical routes.

Minister for Transport and Trade Faiyaz Koya says this is part of the Government’s Shipping Franchise Scheme in providing reliable, safe and affordable shipping services in the country.

He adds they are also looking at improving shipping services to private sectors who rely on vessels for the delivery of their supply to other parts of Fiji.

“We are also in the process of reviewing the passenger’s fare, freight charges in line with the cost structures and franchise scheme as well as the acquisition of new vessels the government services fleets”.

The Minister states they are planning to procure more vessels in future and to foster capacity building amongst seafarers who serves in the shipping fraternity.