Government invests $291.5m in Rural Electrification

The government has invested $291.5m on Rural Electrification Projects in the last 11 years.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate launched the Yasawa High School 30 Kilowatts solar hybrid project on Naviti Island yesterday.

Usamate says the extension of the electrical grid to the isolated islands is part of the government’s objective of ensuring that all Fijians have access to reliable electricity supply by 2021.

“This project will also help your children with technology and learning tools such as computers, televisions, tablets, etc. This investment will improve the economic and social activities in your communities through education, health agriculture, telecommunication and micro business.”

The project will benefit 358 people including 20 teacher’s quarters, 16 school blocks, and three new houses.

Usamate has urged villagers on Naviti Island to make good use of the new solar project and look after it well,

The $531,000.00 Yasawa Solar Hybrid Project provides 24-hour electricity and is co-funded by the government and the European Union.