Government invests $23.6m in market infrastructure

Municipal councils in Fiji have completed a number of market projects.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says the government has invested $23.6 million in 12 municipal and mini markets.

She adds that the government will continue to fund such projects to assist municipal councils in becoming financially stable, as these projects will generate revenue for municipal councils.

“I’m delighted that the Fijian government has taken the initiative to support micro small and medium-sized enterprise possibilities throughout the country. In order to establish the finest business, climate, and prospect the government has realized the value of investing in infrastructure.”

Kumar adds that proper infrastructure must be provided to vendors in order for them to sell their produce in a comfortable environment.