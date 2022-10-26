Government invested $74.5 million in Ra province

The government invested millions of dollars in the development of Ra province over the last seven years.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this is to ensure that the province is as developed as the rest of the country.

The meeting saw hundreds of community leaders gather for a roundtable discussion, in relation to the challenges they face within their province and find solution-driven partnerships.

“My government has worked hard to confront and solve the problems Ra has faced through an investment of around $74.5 million dollars from 2014 to 2021.”

The Ra provincial council meeting is an opportunity for rural communities to have dialogue with the government concerning their livelihood.