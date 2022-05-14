Government invest millions into FCS infrastructure

In the past number of decades, the Correction Services’ infrastructure, buildings, treatment of inmates and salaries of corrections officers were neglected.

However, Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has invested millions of dollars in the infrastructure to improve standards.

Sayed-Khaiyum says they have invested in human capital as well.

The Economy Minister says if it wasn’t for the pandemic, there would have been another job evaluation exercise.

“Once the economy gets stronger and bigger we will be able to carry our job evaluations for corrections services and various other disciplined forces in time to come. We have had a very high rate of recidivism in Fiji for a long period of time. Recidivism means a number of people that came to the prison came back. We want when the prisoners come here they need to be able to rehabilitate themselves.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says they are ensuring that corrections services do not become a place where prisoners come and languish in the system.

He adds the corrections officers need to have compassion, sympathy and be able to use technology and relate to prisoners.

One of the new recruits, Apolosi Kaloumaira believes the training has molded him to be a better citizen.

25-year-old Kaloumaira was awarded the baton of honor.