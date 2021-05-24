Home

Government intends to covert FSC’s $1.73m into equity

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 27, 2021 8:30 am

The government is intending to covert the $1.73 million debt owed by the Fiji Sugar Corporation into equity.

This was announced as part of the COVID-19 Response Budget.

Government must first obtain 100 percent shareholding in FSC before it proceeds with the debt-equity conversion.



The Ministry of Economy clarifies that this is to ensure the debt to equity conversion is not oppressive to, unfairly prejudicial to, or unfairly discriminatory against any minority interest in FSC.

The government has offered the same price of $0.005 (half a cent) to the Fiji National Provident Fund and Fijian Holdings Limited to compulsorily acquire the remaining minority shares.

FNPF and FHL held 17.59 percent and 8.86 percent shares, respectively with the other minority shareholders holding 5.44 percent shares in FSC.

The Ministry says the offer price was based on the valuation of the Company and the inherent risk and burden borne by for Fijian Government as the majority shareholder.

The Government has also been the only shareholder providing financial support to FSC through grants, loans and guarantees.

