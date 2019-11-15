Fiji’s rural population is dominated by the elderly and younger generation.

Therefore government intends to build a vibrant and stronger rural economy.

Minister for Environment, Dr Mahendra Reddy says this can be achieved through developments such as the newly constructed foot-bridge in Vunibau, Navua.

Commissioning the bridge this week, Dr Reddy says crossing the flooded creek will no longer be a barrier to 100 households and close to 500 villagers.

The initiative is part of a Hop Skip & Jump Project completed by the Ministry.

The Minister in his remarks highlighted the importance of securing households and providing social security for sustainable livelihoods for rural communities.

He adds such investments provide for much needed social cohesiveness, it links communities which are often demarcated by creeks and streams and harnesses the power for these communities, rightly befitting in the rhetoric of one nation.

Meanwhile, 66-year-old villager Jone Waqa said getting access to the other side of the village was an obstacle for the villagers, especially for the elderly and the children.

Waqa says during the high tide and in a heavy downpour, the creek is filled up with water and children usually fall in the river as crossing on a culvert was difficult especially during night time.

He further adds that sometimes children miss their school bus when it is high tide as the crossings get flooded and become difficult to cross.