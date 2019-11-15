Government in discussion with ADB and World Bank

The Permanent Secretary of Economy has highlighted that government’s revenue has been severely affected due to the impact of COVID-19.

While speaking at the 2020/2021 National Budget Consultation, Makereta Konrote says they are currently in discussions with their multilateral partners for the financing of the National Budget.

Konrote says their multilateral partners like the Asian Development Bank and World Bank’s financing terms are extremely concessional.

Fiji can access good repayment terms which are around 40 years and almost 0 percent interest rates.

She says it will help government in terms of long term servicing of debt.