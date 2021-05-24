Government has not purchased social media likes

The Government has never purchased social media “likes” directly or indirectly through contracted entities.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Communications, Tupoutua’h Baravilala says instead the government sought engagement from the hundreds of thousands of Fijians who follow their pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Her comments come following claims by National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad that the Government buys fake likes for its Facebook posts, to pretend it is popular.

Baravilala says social media platforms, specifically Facebook, are well-known and documented to be littered with fake profiles.

She adds there have been instances of fake profiles targeting government social media assets, such as the Fijian Government Facebook Page.

Baravilala says these fake profiles and other bad actors have been found to harass genuine users, disseminate misleading information, and run outright scams attempting to inflict financial and material harm on the Fijian people.

She also says that these profiles also violate the spirit of the Public Order Act, which prohibits malicious acts, incitement to violence and disobedience, racial antagonism, and the sabotaging of the economy or financial integrity of Fiji.

Baravilala says when these violations occur, these profiles are subsequently blocked.

The Acting PS states the Department of Information did register a recent spike in unusual engagement from suspicious profiles targeting the Fijian Government Facebook page.

She clarifies many of these profiles have been identified and blocked to prioritise engagement from genuine users.