Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

News

Government has not purchased social media likes

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 5:58 am

The Government has never purchased social media “likes” directly or indirectly through contracted entities.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Communications, Tupoutua’h Baravilala says instead the government sought engagement from the hundreds of thousands of Fijians who follow their pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Her comments come following claims by National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad that the Government buys fake likes for its Facebook posts, to pretend it is popular.

Article continues after advertisement

Baravilala says social media platforms, specifically Facebook, are well-known and documented to be littered with fake profiles.

She adds there have been instances of fake profiles targeting government social media assets, such as the Fijian Government Facebook Page.

Baravilala says these fake profiles and other bad actors have been found to harass genuine users, disseminate misleading information, and run outright scams attempting to inflict financial and material harm on the Fijian people.

She also says that these profiles also violate the spirit of the Public Order Act, which prohibits malicious acts, incitement to violence and disobedience, racial antagonism, and the sabotaging of the economy or financial integrity of Fiji.

Baravilala says when these violations occur, these profiles are subsequently blocked.

The Acting PS states the Department of Information did register a recent spike in unusual engagement from suspicious profiles targeting the Fijian Government Facebook page.

She clarifies many of these profiles have been identified and blocked to prioritise engagement from genuine users.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.