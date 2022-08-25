Government grants available for youths: Kumar

[Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Government grants are available for Fijian youths who want to establish a new business.

While granting hand-over ceremony to youths of Sawa village in Verata, Tailevu, Minister for Youth and Sports, Parveen Kumar says youth empowerment through their active participation in economic activities will harness their ingenuity and creativity.

He says this will help the government build a modern and knowledge-based society.

Kumar handed over a rotovator land tiller machine and seedlings under the Youth Grant Program and Youth Farm Initiative program.