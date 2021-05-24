Government focuses on landowner rights

The rights and welfare of landowners remain an integral part of the government’s commitment, especially when it comes to land lease issues.

While speaking on the Radio Fiji One program, “Nai Lalakai”, Bainimarama says that over the past 15 years, government has been constantly revising land laws to ensure that landowners are properly compensated for the use of their land.

He says a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between the Itaukei Lands Trust Board, the Ministry of Lands, the Ministry of Local Government and the Ministry of Economy to address the concerns of landowners.

$50,000 has been allocated to this committee to address complaints raised by landowners in regard to land leases. This is to ensure that complaints are processed and addressed more quickly and that landowners are properly compensated.

He says one common issue that needs to be sorted out is getting the right market value for the land.

As an example, Bainimarama says a landowning unit (Mataqali) in Nadi owned a piece of land that had previously cost $20,000, but after consultations with the authorities, the land is now valued at over $100,000.

He says the TLTB’s online Land Development Vetting portal allows landowners and interested parties to observe the value of land around the country.

The Prime Minister says the government has also allocated $1 million to lay roads to rural leased communities in Batiki and Wailase in Naitasiri, Vunivetau and Nailago in Dravo, Nadereivalu in Sawakasa, Navitilevu in Korovou, Natokia and Vatia in the Northern Division, and Nakutaniwailevu in Sabeto, Nadi.