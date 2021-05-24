Government focuses on disadvantaged group

The welfare of the elderly, the disabled and the financially disadvantaged remains an integral concern of the Government.

Speaking on the I-Taukei Affairs’ “Na iLalakai programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says $54 million has been spent on the Social Protection Scheme, which assists over 46,000 Fijians above the age of 65.

“This money is essential because it is being used for genuine purposes by people who really need it. This in turn generates economic activity, which benefits the whole country. This is particularly so for elderly 40,000 Fijians who are assisted under the bus fare assistance.”

He says over 21,000 households have been assisted under the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation’s Poverty Benefit Scheme, worth $112 million.

Bainimarama says 46,059 Fijians have been assisted under the Social Pension Scheme while 10,000 Fijians are receiving assistance under the Disability Allowance.