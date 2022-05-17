Government focused on connecting people

[Source: Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum/ Facebook]

The Government is working to connect schools, communities and villages to safe drinking water, electricity, and communications.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this while presenting the Walesi Set Top Box and a TV for students and teachers of Mulomulo Muslim Primary school.

He says his team will also be travelling to a village in the interior of Ba where there are no TV connections at all and the team will be setting up the Walesi platform for the community and in particular, the school.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Walesi is about building a common platform through which different media TV companies can provide their services.

“Government has invested millions of dollars in this and so today people in Southern Lau and Rotuma-the interior parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu and Taveuni places where there is no reception at all they get to watch television.”

The AG says people can watch various programs on the Walesi platform including the government-funded programs.