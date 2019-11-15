Government facilitates late Qarase’s funeral arrangements

The Cabinet has endorsed the mobilization of Government resources to facilitate the funeral arrangements of former Prime Minister, Laisenia Qarase.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says his office will facilitate transportation and logistics.

In accordance with his final wishes, the late former Prime Minster will be laid to rest in his village of Mavana, on Vanua Balavu. As requested by the late Qarase, there will be no reguregu

Bainimarama says a chartered Fiji Link plane will fly from Suva to Mavana carrying the late Qarase’s body.

His family will be transported via a government shipping vessel while the Fiji Police Force will escort the boat from Suva to Mavana Village, because of the ongoing COVID-19 containment measures.

This will help promote a safe and healthy environment throughout the journey.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services will also be screening those who will travel from Suva to Mavana Village for the funeral.

The Prime Minister has also extended his condolences to the family of Fiji’s sixth prime minister in this difficult time.