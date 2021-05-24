Government faces constant battle with surveyors

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they’re facing a lot of issues with the surveyors in the country.

A resident from Nausori has raised concerns during the budget consultation at Hexagon Complex in Koronivia that he made an application for land surveying in 2018 but is yet to get the services.

The resident claims he has made numerous enquiries with Town and Country Planning and the iTaukei Lands Trust Board but there has been no success.

In response, Sayed-Khaiyum says some of the surveyors used by the TLTB have not been necessarily doing their job on time.

He adds this is one area they have been internally discussing to bring about improvements.

“Unfortunately, this is an area, there has been a problem with surveyors – as you know all the surveyors are in the private sector and it has been a constant battle for us. So we fronting up with the money but they are not delivering.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says some surveyors have been trying to take advantage of the government initiatives.

“In fact, when the government announced the survey fees, suddenly we found out that all the surveyors put up their survey fees. They increased the survey price. Sometimes when people find that the government is paying for something, they increase the prices, because they say it is government money.”

The Minister says there is also a shortage of surveyors, and the government has been awarding scholarships to fill the gap in the area.