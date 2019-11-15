Government expands investments in communities

The government has set its priority on expanding opportunities for investments in communities, especially among youths.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Rosy Akbar says the micro, small and medium enterprises contribute to over 80 percent of Fiji’s GDP and employs about 50 percent of the Fijian Labour market.

She says the government remains deeply committed to ensuring that the medium and small enterprises have the support they require to generate demands and business activity.

“We have also introduced a business startup initiative program with the allocation of 150,000, there are also small business scheme programs of one million dollars of concessional loans to micro small and medium enterprises with a 30million dollar allocation under the current budget.”

Akbar says Fijians especially youths should take advantage of government concessional loans to start up their business and be innovative.