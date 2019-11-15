Government ensures safe workplace for employees

As the pressure mounts on countries to ease their lockdown restrictions, the Fijian Government is trying to ensure that the workplaces are safe for returning employees.

The International Labour Organization estimates as many as 25 million people could become unemployed globally, with a loss income estimated at USD $3.4 trillion.

As Fiji responds to the threat of the global pandemic, the ILO Director Martin Kerimli says the pandemic has demonstrated the importance of investing in public health care.

“The COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of focusing on the human approach to the future of work. This includes opportunities for productive work with a fair wage and social protection for workers and their families.”

Employment Minister Parveen Kumar says they are conducting a survey with the ILO to determine the number of employees affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The figure is a bit not sure at this point in time because we want to give the exact figures and that can only come after we have completed the survey. But definitely, we are carrying out the survey and it is important for us to have this data.”

Kumar says they have been assured that companies that have sent workers home, will take them back once the situation improves.