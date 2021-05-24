Government ends water woes for rural farming communities

The small hilltop community in Wavuwavu, made up of five households comprising 21 members in total, finally received water in their taps.

This was after their water project was completed and handed over to them by the Minister for Waterways, Doctor Mahendra Reddy.

Water Committee member and an elder of the community, Subhash Chand says they used to cart water from a water source some distance away with sledges and bullocks.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says he had received a phone call from a member of the community who asked for a consistent water supply to assist with agriculture as well as meet their household requirements.

The multipurpose water system developed for the Wavuwavu rural community works where the water is pulled from the source via a small catchment to a reservoir.

From the reservoir, water is distributed to the households and to farms and gardens.