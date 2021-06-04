Home

News

Government encourages independent power producers

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 6, 2021 6:35 am
[File Photo]

The government is encouraging the development of independent electricity producers.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this will allow Fijians to have choices and also provide competition within the energy sector.

Sayed-Khaiyum says Fijians who are interested can discuss other information with relevant authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

“They put the capital upfront themselves as long as they have a good agreement with EFL in this particular case to be able to distribute and retail electricity or to buy from them.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says work on some of the Energy Fiji Limited major projects include solar farms and hydro schemes which will allow more consistency in electricity supply and help enhance daily living.

EFL is building a 132-kilovolt transmission network from Virara settlement to Rarawai in Ba and a similar project from Vuda to Naikabula in Lautoka.

