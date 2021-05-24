Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Government disagreed with ADB’s proposal: AG

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 12:30 pm
Namotomoto Nadi Flood. [Source: File Photo]

The government had a disagreement with the Asian Development Bank on how to carry out the Nadi Flood Alleviation Project.

The ADB-funded project was initially introduced in 2016, and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, clarified the status of the project in parliament today.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the project is divided into three different components.

Article continues after advertisement

“Regarding ADB, Sir, we have a bit of a disagreement on component B, Sir. As we’ve highlighted in a number of the projects, The River should be deepened to its original state. ADB’s proposal was to keep it at the same depth but buy a vast tract of land around the river and create flood plates, which would mean relocating thousands of people. Of course, we said no. We need to make sure that the river is restored to its original state. “

Sayed-Khaiyum stated the Fijian government has paid $7.5 million between 2018 and 2021.

Between 2018 and 2019, $4.2 million was spent on the project.

Between 2019 and 2020, the government engaged a Japanese engineering company for further surveys for $1.5 million.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Japanese government has offered a $46.9 million grant for the project as well.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.