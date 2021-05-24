Government disagreed with ADB’s proposal: AG

The government had a disagreement with the Asian Development Bank on how to carry out the Nadi Flood Alleviation Project.

The ADB-funded project was initially introduced in 2016, and Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, clarified the status of the project in parliament today.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the project is divided into three different components.

“Regarding ADB, Sir, we have a bit of a disagreement on component B, Sir. As we’ve highlighted in a number of the projects, The River should be deepened to its original state. ADB’s proposal was to keep it at the same depth but buy a vast tract of land around the river and create flood plates, which would mean relocating thousands of people. Of course, we said no. We need to make sure that the river is restored to its original state. “

Sayed-Khaiyum stated the Fijian government has paid $7.5 million between 2018 and 2021.

Between 2018 and 2019, $4.2 million was spent on the project.

Between 2019 and 2020, the government engaged a Japanese engineering company for further surveys for $1.5 million.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Japanese government has offered a $46.9 million grant for the project as well.