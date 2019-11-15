Government determined to strengthen youth sector

The Fijian Government is determined to strengthen the youth sector through different ministries.

Leading a delegation from his ministry to the island of Rotuma on Saturday, Minister for Youth and Sports Parveen Kumar says they aim to have a vibrant youth sector in the near future that contributes to the economy, reduces poverty and equalises living standards.

This he says was the sole reason for the exercise.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister closed two empowerment training sessions, one focused on Health and Wellbeing while the other focused on Financial Literacy.

He also handed over assistance under the Youth Farm Initiative Program to six youth clubs – particularly the Losa Youth Club, Itumuta Youth Club, Hapmafau Youth Club, Motusa Youth Club, Hapmak Youth Club and Oinafa Youth Club.

The program provides grants to youth clubs to cultivate the land and grow crops.

A total of 100 youth members of Rotuma benefitted from this farming assistance.