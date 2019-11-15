Home

Government determined to keep businesses afloat

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
October 6, 2020 4:40 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The Fijian Government is determined to help businesses navigate the impact of COVID-19 and stay afloat.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says small businesses must continue to re-invent and upgrade the systems they use to attract customers.

Speaking to Suva Retailers Association Members, Bainimarama says business owners must continue to keep pace with a changing society and cater for the younger population.

He says they will have to be better, sharper and more innovative during this crisis.

“Government can’t fix every problem businesses face, but there are some problems that only Government can fix. And there are other problems that Government can at least help you solve. The budget proved that we understand your problems and we’re prepared to do our part to cushion the blow to your bottom-line. Now we are doing more.”

The Prime Minister says this year Fiji expected nearly one million tourists but border closures have cut off that flow of revenue, and the ripple effects have been felt across every industry.

 

