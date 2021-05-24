Home

News

Government debt management is sound

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 12, 2022 4:40 pm

The government says bringing down the cost of debt has been one of its key objectives.

It says in the last two years, the government has accessed over $900 million in highly concessional financing from the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

This has significantly lowered the cost of borrowing in the domestic market as liquidity levels in the financial system increased to over $2 billion.

The government states cheaper external debt and declining domestic market rates have resulted in an overall reduction in the cost of Government debt.

The most concessional loan Fiji has negotiated from JICA is worth over $90 million signed in 2020.

This entails a 40-year repayment term, inclusive of a 10 year grace period one percent interest rate.

The government has also negotiated over US$190 million from the International Development Association of the World Bank Group with similar terms of a 40-year repayment term, a 10 year grace period and a 0.75 percent service charge.

As an upper-middle-income country, Fiji could not access IDA funding the government says it lobbied for the World Bank Group to recognize the Fijian economy’s vulnerability to climate change and natural disasters.

The World Bank Group then undertook reassessments and Fiji started receiving IDA funds in 2020.

Phase One and Two of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Emergency Support Loan from JICA amount to a $360 million entailing a 15-year repayment term, a four year grace period and one percent interest rate.

The government’s 12 month Treasury bill rates is currently at 0.13 percent, down from 3.85 percent in 2010.

Long term 20 year bond rates have also come down from over 10 percent in 2010 to 4.68 percent recently.

The Ministry of Economy says it will continue to explore opportunities to ensure that the costs of debt is minimised within prudent levels of risk.

