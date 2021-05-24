Government continues to support Groundwater projects

The Government has invested around $26.2 million for groundwater assessment and development on large islands and $35.1 million on small islands.

Speaking at the World Water Day celebrations in Nausori today, Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate highlighted groundwater is explored in areas where surface water easily dries up.

The government is working with stakeholders to find alternative water sources.

“For this financial year alone, Government has allocated $1.6 million for groundwater assessment and development. This includes 30 groundwater assessments and investigations with community engagements, 15 groundwater drilling and development, and 10 borehole water reticulation project to benefit the rural communities.”

The Mineral Resources Department has to date installed 543 boreholes in Viti Levu, 225 on Vanua Levu, and 361 on smaller islands.