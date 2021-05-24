Government continues to support gender equality: Vuniwaqa

The allocations provided to various women institutions shows the government’s support in gender equality.

Women’s Minister, Mereseini Vuniwaqa says the additional $100,000 allocated for Non-Government Organization Grants and $400,000 for Women Institutions including an allocation of $25,000 to the Fiji Women’s Federation will see robust work towards strengthening its role in safeguarding women’s human rights and interest.

She says Barefoot College Construction which has also been allocated $2.8m for the continuation and completion of the project once completed will help women around the country.

“The Ministry is committed to ensuring that our women are treated as equals in all aspects of our socio-economic development and are able to participate fully and equally in all aspects of our national life. The voices of our women must be heard, and they must be visible at all areas of development. To leave no one behind is to provide a space where women’s voices are heard, where their issues are considered and that their contribution is acknowledged.”

Vuniwaqa says the budgetary allocation will go towards the development of our Fijian women and also a step forward in achieving gender equality.

The Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation has been allocated $145million for this fiscal year.