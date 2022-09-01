Government continues to invest in fire stations

Waiyevo Fire Station in Taveuni. [Photo: Fiji Government]

The establishment of new fire stations around the country brings a number of benefits while boosting confidence.

There are currently 21 fire stations in the country, of which eight were commissioned in the last five years.

Minister for Rural Development, Inia Seruiratu says the new fire stations in Taveuni, Savusavu, Seaqaqa and Nabouwalu will be beneficial when developments take place in the future.

Speaking on the National Fire Authority’s 2015 Annual Report, Seruiratu says the value of properties in these areas have also increased.

“Their presence as I have alluded to in the divisions, particularly in these rural settings has brought a lot of confidence to the local communities, and not only that – they are very much part of the nation-building process in their respective communities.”

New fire stations have also been established in Davuilevu Nakasi, Korolevu in Rakiraki, and Korovou, while another will be constructed in Navua this financial year.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says since its establishment, the NFA has grown and broadened its services to provide risk reduction, fire response and suppression services.

“Additionally, by investing in this critical sector, we also increase business and homeowner confidence and reassure investors that Fiji can provide the safe environment they are looking for.”

The NFA has attended 687 structural fires from 2017 to 2021.