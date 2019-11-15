Government continues to address development gap

The government has contributed to Fiji’s growth and development gap between rural and urban areas.

Tomasi Moli, the Turaga ni Koro of Naividamu village in Macuata says a number of projects have been completed in the past two years.

Moli says the fast-paced development in rural communities is a testament of the government’s effort in leaving no Fijian behind.

“The Prime Minister is a man of his words. We had a meeting with him during his visit two years ago about plans to boost our agriculture production. And we are really thankful about the news that these projects will be executed this year.”

He adds the government through the Agriculture and Waterways Ministry has assisted the villagers in many ways.

“We have been receiving assistance from the Agriculture Ministry to boost rice, yaqona and dalo production. Now we venture into cocoa farming and we are grateful as well to the government for the construction of our seawall to reduce the risk of sea-level rise and coastal erosion.”

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the new sea-wall will reduce the risk of coastal flooding and sea-level rise.

“In 20 to 30 years’ time, that mangrove will be the major first line of defense and protection for your foreshore then the boulders and then the vetiver. So we are very excited about this project and we should be done in two to three weeks’ time.”

Naividamu villagers have embarked on a two-year development plan where each male has to plant 500 yaqona and dalo plants to fund community development projects. JN/