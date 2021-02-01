Home

Allegations of worker abandonment concern government

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 1, 2021 6:01 pm

Government agencies are currently conducting investigations in relation to recent allegations of abandonment by three Filipino crew members against their employer, a shipping company.

In a statement this afternoon, the government says they take all claims of abuse of human rights with grave concern.

It says with respect to the recent allegations of abandonment by three Filipino crew members against their Fijian Employer, the relevant government agencies have started their own investigation.

It says that if the allegations are substantiated, appropriate action will be taken against the Shipping Company including recovery of any outstanding labour entitlements due to the crew members.

The Fijian Government authorities will also continue working closely with the Fijian Immigration Department to ensure the safe repatriation of the respective crew members.

